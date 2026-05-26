Roseville PD searching for missing 6-year-old boy

article

The Brief A six-year-old boy is missing in Roseville, Minn. Kamryn Simmons is believed to have left his home on foot around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. If you spot Kamryn, you are asked to call Roseville Police Department via Ramsey County Dispatch 651-767-0640 or call 911.



Roseville, Minn. police and the Minnesota BCA have issued an alert for a six-year-old boy who went missing Tuesday morning.

Missing boy in Roseville, Minn.

What we know:

Roseville police say six-year-old Kamryn Simmons is believed to have left his home on foot around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Local perspective:

Kamryn is described as four-feet tall and weighs about 50 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes with a mole above his lip and on the left side of his mouth.

Officers say he was wearing a white shirt and tan shorts and carrying a blue backpack.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Roseville Police Department via Ramsey County Dispatch 651-767-0640 or call 911.