Teen in custody after man stabbed in Willernie, Minn.

A teen is in custody after a stabbing early Monday morning in a small city in Washington County, Minnesota left a man hospitalized.

A deputy who was on patrol in the area came across the 36-year-old victim shortly before 8:45 a.m. on the side of Stillwater Road near Triangle Park. The victim had multiple stab wounds but was able to tell deputies the identity of his attacker before he was transported to the hospital.

Deputies say a bystander led investigators to the home where the victim and suspect lived. The suspect, identified only as a 19-year-old man, was tracked down about a half-mile from the scene and was arrested around 10 a.m.

The suspect is now in custody awaiting charges, deputies say. The motive for the attack is unknown, but investigators say the attack appears to be an isolated incident.