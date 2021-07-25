Teen dies in Chanhassen lake Saturday

Authorities are investigating after a 13-year-old girl died on Lake Minnewashta Saturday evening.

According to the Carver County Sheriff's Office, at about 3:39 p.m., officials received a 911 call for a water rescue in the area of Red Cedar Point Road on Lake Minnewashta in Chanhassen.

Officials arrived on scene and learned a 13-year-old girl from Bloomington was last seen on a float attached to boats that were anchored together near the 3600 block of Red Cedar Point Road. Family members were unable to locate the girl.

A few hours later, at about 6:25 p.m., a dive team located the girl in about 13 feet of water.

The case is still under investigation.