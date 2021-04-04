Teen dead, 1 critically injured after crash outside Cannon Falls, Minnesota

A 16-year-old girl has died and a 22-year-old man was critically injured in a crash early Sunday morning outside Cannon Falls, Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 2:44 a.m., a Kia was heading north on Highway 52 in Leon Township when it went off the road, entered the median and rolled across the southbound lanes.

The driver, a 22-year-old man from Rochester, suffered life-threatening injuries. He was not wearing a seat belt. Authorities say alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

The passenger, a 16-year-old girl from Rochester, died at the scene.