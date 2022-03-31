Teen charged in fatal shooting of 15-year-old Columbia Heights girl

A 16-year-old boy has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old Columbia Heights girl.

The Anoka County Attorney's Office said Thursday it filed a second-degree manslaughter charge against the Minneapolis teen on Tuesday. Prosecutors say they are seeking to charge him as an adult.

Around 11:57 p.m. on March 24, multiple police agencies responded to a report of a person shot. When officers arrived to the 3900 block of 3rd Street Northeast, they found a 15-year-old girl who has been shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Last Friday, authorities identified the 15-year-old victim as Derryanna Deashia Davis.