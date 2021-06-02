Teen arrested in connection to fatal shooting May 6 in Minneapolis

A 17-year-old boy was arrested in connection to a shooting that left a man dead last month in Minneapolis.

According to Minneapolis Police, a 17-year-old was arrested for Probable Cause Murder in the shooting death that happened May 6 on the 1600 block of West Broadway. He was booked into the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center Tuesday night.

At about 6 p.m. on May 6, officers responded to a report of the sound of shots fired in the area of the 1600 block of West Broadway. Officers were told there was a man down on the ground outside and it appeared he had been shot.

Police arrived and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was immediately transported to the hospital in critical condition. He died the next day.