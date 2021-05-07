Man dies at hospital after Minneapolis shooting

A man died at the hospital following a shooting in Minneapolis Thursday night.

Around 5:50 p.m., officers with the Minneapolis Police Department responded to a report of shots fired on the 1600 block of West Broadway. While in route, the officers learned a man had been shot.

Officers arrived and located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to North Memorial Medical Center in critical condition. He later died at the hospital.

The police department’s homicide unit is investigating.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the identity of the victim as well as his manner and cause of death at a later date.