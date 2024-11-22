Expand / Collapse search

Halftime with Taste Buds: Party quesadillas

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  November 22, 2024 10:19am CST
Taste Buds
FOX 9

Stephanie Hansen whips up a big game day crowd pleaser in this halftime edition of Taste Buds. Layer large tortillas on a sheet pan and fill with your favorite ingredients to create a crispy, flavorful, and shareable app for your party guests.

Super-Sized Sheet Pan Party Quesadillas

Ingredients:

  • 1 Tbsp olive oil
  • 1 red bell pepper, chopped
  • 1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and diced
  • 1 medium onion, chopped
  • 2 lb ground chicken
  • 2 tsp chili powder
  • 1 tsp smoked paprika
  • 1/2 tsp cumin
  • 2 tsp kosher salt
  • 1 tsp ground black pepper
  • 14 large flour tortillas
  • Melted butter
  • 2-3 cups Mexican cheese blend
  • 2 green onions, thinly sliced white and green parts
  • 1/3 cup cilantro, chopped
  • 1 cup sour cream
  • 1 cup chunky salsa

Instructions:

  • Preheat oven to 400°. In a large skillet over medium heat, heat olive oil and add the red pepper and onions.
  • After three minutes, add the diced jalapeno and ground chicken to the skillet and cook, breaking up the meat with a wooden spoon until cooked through.
  • Line a sheet pan with melted butter. Place 12 tortillas around the edges of the pan, four to a row of three rows so that about half of each tortilla hangs over the side, then top with ground chicken mixture.
  • Sprinkle the chili powder, paprika, cumin, salt and pepper over the meat on the sheet pan. Scatter cheese, green onion and cilantro over the mixture.
  • Place another two tortillas in the center (on top of all the fillings), then fold each tortilla towards the center. Spread a layer of melted butter on top.
  • Place a second baking sheet on top of the prepared tortillas (to help hold the shape of the quesadilla) and bake until tortillas are beginning to turn crispy, about 25 minutes.
  • Remove baking sheet from the top and continue baking until tortillas are golden and crispy, about 15 minutes more.
  • Slice into rectangles and serve warm with sour cream and salsa on the side.

Get more recipes on Stephanie's website and follow Stephanie on Instagram.

