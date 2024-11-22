Halftime with Taste Buds: Party quesadillas
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Stephanie Hansen whips up a big game day crowd pleaser in this halftime edition of Taste Buds. Layer large tortillas on a sheet pan and fill with your favorite ingredients to create a crispy, flavorful, and shareable app for your party guests.
Super-Sized Sheet Pan Party Quesadillas
Ingredients:
- 1 Tbsp olive oil
- 1 red bell pepper, chopped
- 1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and diced
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- 2 lb ground chicken
- 2 tsp chili powder
- 1 tsp smoked paprika
- 1/2 tsp cumin
- 2 tsp kosher salt
- 1 tsp ground black pepper
- 14 large flour tortillas
- Melted butter
- 2-3 cups Mexican cheese blend
- 2 green onions, thinly sliced white and green parts
- 1/3 cup cilantro, chopped
- 1 cup sour cream
- 1 cup chunky salsa
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 400°. In a large skillet over medium heat, heat olive oil and add the red pepper and onions.
- After three minutes, add the diced jalapeno and ground chicken to the skillet and cook, breaking up the meat with a wooden spoon until cooked through.
- Line a sheet pan with melted butter. Place 12 tortillas around the edges of the pan, four to a row of three rows so that about half of each tortilla hangs over the side, then top with ground chicken mixture.
- Sprinkle the chili powder, paprika, cumin, salt and pepper over the meat on the sheet pan. Scatter cheese, green onion and cilantro over the mixture.
- Place another two tortillas in the center (on top of all the fillings), then fold each tortilla towards the center. Spread a layer of melted butter on top.
- Place a second baking sheet on top of the prepared tortillas (to help hold the shape of the quesadilla) and bake until tortillas are beginning to turn crispy, about 25 minutes.
- Remove baking sheet from the top and continue baking until tortillas are golden and crispy, about 15 minutes more.
- Slice into rectangles and serve warm with sour cream and salsa on the side.
