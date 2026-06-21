Target Field workers prepared to strike Monday ahead of Twins/Dodgers series

The Brief Target Field concession workers are prepared to go on strike Monday if demands for better health insurance and higher wages aren't met. The Minnesota Twins are back home to host the L.A. Dodgers for a three-game series. With Shohei Ohtani, they're one of the biggest fan draws in Major League Baseball. Delaware North, the Twins' food and beverage partner, says full concessions will go on in the event of a strike.



Concession stand workers at Target Field are prepared to go on strike Monday ahead of the Minnesota Twins hosting the L.A. Dodgers, one of the biggest fan draws in Major League Baseball.

As of Sunday night, there have been no indications of a labor agreement between Delaware North and its union.

Target Field workers announce strike date

The backstory:

Back on June 11, the leaders of UNITE Here Local 17, the union for Target Field concession workers with Delaware North, said more than 500 employees will strike at 4 p.m. on June 22 if demands aren’t met for better health insurance, higher wages and more job protections.

The Twins start a three-game series against the Dodgers on Monday, which means Shohei Ohtani will be at Target Field. The Dodgers and Ohtani should mean Target Field crowds could be the biggest of the season.

Union leaders said the strike comes after months of contract talks where workers say they bargained in good faith, but Delaware North did not. The union claims the company proposed keeping most workers at minimum wage and offering only a 50-cent raise to others, while rejecting top union priorities.

Union members also raised concerns about faulty equipment and unfair treatment by supervisors and management.

Delaware North says concession sales will go on

The other side:

Officials with Delaware North said back on June 11 if UNION HERE Local 17 does go on strike Monday, it will not impact their full-concession sales.

"We look forward to continuing to negotiate in good faith a new contract with our valued employees at Target Field. It is our full intention that we will continue full-service concessions at Target Field should there be a strike."

The Dodgers come to Target Field with a 49-28 record, the best team in MLB. The Twins return home having won six of their past seven games, getting back into the American League playoff race.