Taco Tuesday turns into night of healing at El Burrito Mercado

The St. Paul community came together to help support a landmark restaurant that was targeted in a violent armed robbery.

It was a special Taco Tuesday at El Burrito Mercado, the longtime business in St. Paul. Even Governor Tim Walz wanted in on a plate.

But there was a bigger reason than sharing a meal, the evening was about making sure the owners and neighbors in the area feel safe after a violent armed robbery at the restaurant last month. Two masked men went into the restaurant and demanded money from the people inside. The case remains under investigation.

“I think you see all the folks who came out to support the family, support the business, support the workers,” said Gov. Walz. “I was just told one of the workers serving there was pretty traumatized by the situation. I think having the community to be here and that’s the most important—and they have the best tamales around, so that’s the bonus.”

Tuesday's event was organized by a grassroots group called St. Paul Town Hall that supports small businesses in the capital city and encourages economic growth. One of the founders is a longtime customer of El Burrito and was devastated to learn what happened last month when employees and customers were robbed.

“When we heard about recent events we were really sad and a bummer frankly, we just wanted to do something that would spread some love over here,” said Amanda Karls. St. Paul Town Hall.

Other small business owners in the area wanted to come and show their solidarity to El Burrito. They also feel like more resources need to be added for public safety initiatives.

“I have employees who are afraid to work after dark because of the crime and the homeless to be honest,” said Cindy Kirn of Sass A Unique Boutique.

The owners of El Burrito say they feel more empowered than ever tonight to keep going.

“It’s definitely one of those moments where I want to say, ‘West side strong,’" said Melissa Silva-Diaz, one of the owners of El Burrito Mercado.