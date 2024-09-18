Taco-making bartender fights cancer with support from friends

The Brief Wendilan Guzman, a beloved bartender at Bogey's Lounge known for her famous scratch-made tacos, has been diagnosed with Stage 1 breast cancer. Guzman, who has worked at the bar for nearly 30 years, is cherished by the community for both her food and warm service, which she refers to as family. She will undergo a double mastectomy on Monday, and a fundraiser is planned for Oct. 6 at Bogey’s to support her medical expenses during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Guzman encourages others to get regular mammograms, emphasizing the importance of early detection.



A bartender known for her tacos at a bar in the Mendota Heights area has impacted many with her special recipe. But now those who enjoyed her fresh food and service are coming together after she was diagnosed with Stage 1 Breast Cancer.

"I have so many people here that love me. It’s my family," said Wendilan Guzman, bartender at Bogey’s Lounge who has Stage 1 Breast Cancer.

The popular bartender has been working at Bogey’s Lounge for nearly three decades. What keeps people coming back are tacos Wendy makes from scratch.

"It’s a fresh, everything when you get it, the tomatoes are nice and fresh, and the lettuce and she makes her own salsa. It's phenomenal," said Michael Costello, a regular at Bogey’s Lounge.

"It's my own recipe, my own salsa, my own everything. So you can’t copy it. And I haven’t changed one thing in all these years," said Guzman.

Guzman’s tacos and good service are something regulars at Bogey’s Lounge look forward to. But now things will change. Guzman tells FOX 9 she was diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer. She found out from a doctor after a routine mammogram.

"I kind of felt something, but I wasn’t sure. I thought don’t try to self-diagnose, you have a mammogram coming up, let's just deal with that," said Guzman.

Guzman recalls the moment she found out.

"I was sitting in a Sam’s Club parking lot and I started balling. For the most part, I’m pretty happy-go-lucky. I’m strong, but like right now I’m not," said Guzman.

Many people came to Bogey’s on Wednesday to get a last taste of Guzman’s tacos. On Monday she has to undergo a double mastectomy.

"I’m ready, I think I’m ready," said Guzman.

Those who go to Bogey’s call Guzman family. It all started back in the 90s. She was just looking for a second job.

"Some friends of mine brought me in here, and they said they want someone to make tacos. And I’ve always had a second job to make extra money and that’s how it started," said Guzman.

Through a friend recommending the job at Bogey’s, she’s made life-long connections. And people who can relate to what Guzman is going through to support her as a customer, friend, and fellow cancer buddy.

"I was diagnosed with prostate cancer almost around the same time. I’m going through radiation right now. So I kind of feel what she’s dealing with. And we’re both a great support system for each other," said Costello.

The support for Wendy doesn’t stop there. On Oct. 6, Bogey’s will hold a fundraiser for her to help offset medical expenses. With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Wendy wants others to know how important it is to get a yearly mammogram.