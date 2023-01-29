SUV loses front tire during police chase in downtown St. Paul

Traffic cameras captured the moments as a driver weaved in and out of traffic along East 7th Street in downtown St. Paul before losing a tire during a police chase on Sunday afternoon.

The chase appears to have started in the northeast Twin Cities metro around 4 p.m. with authorities tracking a red SUV on I-694.

Going west then south into St. Pal, a Minnesota State Patrol chopper helped follow the vehicle as the driver drove through side streets south of Lake Phalen.

The SUV is next spotted on traffic cameras headed westbound on East 7th Street near Metro State. The driver is seen weaving in and out of traffic with an apparent flat tire. The tire doesn't stay on the vehicle for long as rubber starts flying over the rim as the SUV clears the overpass above I-94.

Traffic cameras lose sight of the vehicle as it swings around a curve just past Wacouta Street. However, it appears the chase ended a short distance later.

FOX 9 is working to learn more about what sparked the chase and what charges the driver may be facing.