SUV goes into pond in western Wisconsin, driver found dead nearby

A driver was found dead after his SUV went into a pond in western Wisconsin Sunday.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says it received a call at 6:39 a.m. Sunday about a Jeep SUV submerged in a pond near the intersection of Highway 46 and 150th Avenue in Balsam Lake. Only the roof of the Jeep was showing.

Deputies and first responders from Balsam Lake responded and found the vehicle unoccupied with the driver’s door open. There was no sign of the driver.

The following day, the driver was reported to still be missing. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources game wardens were asked to use their remotely-operated underwater vehicle to search the pond where the Jeep was found.

At 6:30 p.m., the wardens located the driver submerged in the pond approximately 10-15 yards away from where the SUV had come to rest in the water.

The identity of the driver has not been released.

The incident remains under investigation.