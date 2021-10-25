Suspected rapist arrested after two years on the run

A convicted rapist is back in custody after evading law enforcement for two years.

Kyle Tweed was arrested by a multi-agency task force, including the FBI the Dakota County Sheriff’s and U.S. Marshal’s offices, after two-plus years on the run.

In 2011, Tweed was convicted of 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct, handed a near-five year prison term and ordered to register as a predatory offender.

After serving the time and still under supervision from by Dakota County, in September 2019 Tweed was again accused of rape.

After the alleged 2019 assault in Apple Valley, prosecutors filed another set of criminal sexual conduct charges that court records show would have the potential to send Tweed away for up to 15 years.

It was then that Tweed disappeared. Authorities said he apparently ditched his phone and bank accounts, and was living out-of-state for a while.

Tweed’s time on the run came to an end this weekend when he was arrested at a home in West Saint Paul.

Tweed’s first court appearance was Monday; he remains in jail ahead of his next appearance in January.