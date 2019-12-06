Suspected drunk driver hits, kills pedestrian in Blaine, Minnesota

A suspected drunk driver hit and killed a 52-year-old woman in Blaine, Minnesota early Friday morning.

The crash occurred around 6 a.m. in the area of Naples Street Northeast and Lake Drive Northeast, according to the Blaine Police Department.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a pedestrian unresponsive and attempted to revive her. Paramedics transported her to Hennepin County Medical Center, where doctors eventually pronounced her dead.

Police said the initial investigation indicates the driver, a 42-year-old Circle Pines man, was possibly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. Officers took him into custody. He will eventually be booked into the Anoka County Jail for probable cause criminal vehicular homicide.

The crash remains under investigation.