Suspect fatally shot by authorities after Clearwater Co. pursuit

The Brief A pursuit through Clearwater County on Thursday led to the fatal shooting of a suspect by law enforcement. According to authorities, the adult man was recognized at a convenience store by a deputy who believed he had a felony warrant for his arrest when a struggle occurred. A chase led law enforcement onto a highway and through residential yards before finally coming to a conclusion.



A chase in Clearwater County between law enforcement and a man they initially attempted to take into custody on an unrelated warrant led to a fatal shooting on Thursday.

What we know:

The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office says that around 12:12 p.m., a deputy was on patrol in the area of the Cenex on the 1300 block of Central Street West when he recognized an adult man believed to be wanted a felony warrant.

According to a press release, when the deputy went to take him into custody, a physical altercation took place, during which the man escaped and fled in a vehicle eastward on Highway 2.

Both the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Bagley Police Department joined the pursuit as the chase veered into westbound lanes of the highway, eventually leading to driving through the yard of a residence before his vehicle was stopped.

Once stopped, law enforcement say they instructed him to exit the vehicle when he discharged a "flare type projectile."

At that point, authorities say a deputy fired their weapon, fatally striking him. Despite assistance from medical personnel, he reportedly died at the scene.

One deputy reportedly sustained a minor injury during the incident, and body cameras were worn and activated, authorities have said.

What's next:

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is investigating the incident.

No names are being released at this time.