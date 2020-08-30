Suspect arrested in deadly shooting in Lino Lakes

Police say a suspect is in custody and being questioned after a deadly shooting in Lino Lakes on Friday.

The arrest follows police asking the public for help identifying a SUV that was seen fleeing the scene Friday afternoon.

Deputies and officers were dispatched to the 6900 block of West Shadow Lake Drive off Reshanau Lake just after 2:30 p.m. Friday for a shooting. At the scene, officers say the homeowner had come home and spotted to people coming out the front door of his home.

Inside, he found his son, 22-year-old Karl Mitchell Henderson, seriously wounded by gunfire. First responders attempted to revive Henderson but say he died at the scene.

At this time, deputies say the identity of the suspect is not being released as the investigation continues.