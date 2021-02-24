Suspect arrested in connection to woman's death in St. Paul

Police arrested a suspect involved in the death of a 36-year-old woman in St. Paul over the weekend.

According to police, a 42-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection to the domestic-related homicide.

On Feb. 21, a woman was found dead in a townhome in St. Paul, Minnesota. Police said she likely died from injuries she sustained after being severely beaten by her partner in Brooklyn Park the day before. The alleged assault occurred on Saturday at a home on the 7500 block of Brunswick Avenue in Brooklyn Park, where the 36-year-old woman and her 42-year-old boyfriend had been staying with relatives, according to Brooklyn Park Deputy Chief Mark Bruley.

Following the assault, the woman went to a townhome in St. Paul's North End neighborhood, where she went to sleep and never woke up, police said.

The suspect is currently being held in Brooklyn Park Jail.