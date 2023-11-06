Suspect arrested for fatal Brooklyn Park shooting

Brooklyn Park police arrested a 16-year-old suspect in the Halloween shooting that killed two teens. The teen is currently being held for second-degree murder, police say.

According to police, their investigation has revealed that the individuals involved were known to each other, and this was not a random crime.

Around 5 p.m. on Oct. 31 Brooklyn Park police responded to a shooting at 73rd Avenue North and Zane Avenue North. At the scene, police found two teens with gunshot wounds.

16-year-old Diriye Abdi Muhumed was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim, 16-year-old Chardid Hachi Farah, died from complications of multiple gunshot wounds on Nov. 3.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.