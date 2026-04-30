Superior National Forest issues emergency road closures due to washouts

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The Brief Roads in the Superior National Forest were closed due to heavy rain and melting snow causing washouts. The emergency closures went into effect on April 29. The roads will reopen as soon as they are repaired.



An emergency road closure has been issued in Superior National Forest due to washouts.

Superior National Forest road closures

What we know:

According to the U.S. Forest Service, an emergency road closure went into effect on April 29 for roads in the Superior National Forest.

The roads were closed due to heavy rain and melting snow, causing road washouts. Officials say the roads will reopen once they are repaired.

The following roads are closed until further notice:

Gunflint Ranger District (northeast of forest in Grand Marias

Forest Road 313-Shoe Lake Road, from the intersection of the Arrowhead Trail (Cook County 16) west to Loft Lake carry-down access.

Forest Road 325-South Brule River Road at Fiddle Creek , from the junction of Forest Road 152-Lima Grade to FR325D Spur.

Alternative routes to recreation sites in the forest: East and West Twin Lakes, Bower Trout (BWCAW entry point 43) and Ram Lake (BWCAW entry point 44) is Forest Road 152-Lima Mountain Road, approximately 4 miles north of the FR325-South Brule River Road intersection on the Gunflint Trail (Cook County 12).

Kawishiwi Ranger District (Northern forest area around Ely)

South Farm Lake culvert washout, on Kawishiwi Trail/Prospector ATV/OHVTrail, road closure is near end of Lake County Road 16 to Gate No. 3 of Prospector ATV Trail.

Tofte Ranger District (Southeast side of forest)

Forest Road 166-Cross River Road, closed at the junction of the Temperance River Road (approximately 5.15 miles northwest of State Highway 61) going east (approximately 4.9 miles) to County Road 2.

Recreation sites, including campgrounds, are still set to open this weekend, officials say.

The Forest Service says the alert ends June 1.

What we don't know:

While the alert is expected to end June 1, officials didn't give an exact timeline of when roads would be repaired.