Super Bowl parties in the Twin Cities

article

Find game day eats and Super Bowl watch parties throughout the Twin Cities.

Super Bowl watch parties in the Twin Cities

Earl Giles Restaurant and Distillery:

Watch the big game high above the distillery floor. Earl Giles is opening up the mezzanine for a Super Sunday party. All-you-can-eat pizza, two complimentary cocktails, in-game drawings for prizes, and 3 large TVs to watch the game or the commercials.

Luce Line Brewing:

Plymouth

Free general admission

Luce Line Brewing will raffle tickets with each pour and have a drawing at the end of each quarter. Two pours and a pizza are offered for $25.

NE Moose Bar and Grill:

Minneapolis

General admission

NE Moose Bar and Grill is hosting a watch party starting at 5:30 p.m. They are featuring a dine-in special of 10 wings for $10.

O'Shaughnessy Distilling Co.:

A fan-favorite favorite signature cocktails, the Birroni, will be on special for $10. Two flavors of delicious Smoked Chicken wings will also be offered. Try them either with a Keeper’s Heart Maple glaze or Honey Buffalo for a special game day treat.

Park Place Sports Bar:

St. Paul Park

General admission

Head to Park Place for 25 HDTVs, food, beer, and shots. Party starts at 4 p.m. Prize drawings during the game.

Punch Bowl Social:

Enjoy the game from a VIP lounge, and watch the game with a view of Punch Bowl's projector screen. Your VIP ticket includes a buffet and two drink tickets per person. Drink ticket options include beer, wine, and well drinks only. A﻿ll alcohol purchases are 21-plus only.

General admission tickets are also available. GA tickets do not guarantee seating, so arrive early to find a seat.

Super Bowl take-out specials

Fare Game:

Minneapolis

Wings, pulled pork, and great sides including pasta salad are all take-out options at Fare Game.

Fogo De Chao:

Multiple locations

Fogo de Chao is offering a variety offering to-go options or order meats by the pound from their Butcher Shop to fire-roast at home. Get free delivery on all To-Go Orders on 2/12 with code: FREEDELIVERY or get 10% off all Catering Orders on 2/12 with code: CATERING10. Conditions apply.

Sooki and Mimi:

Minneapolis

Enjoy the Sooki Bowl with delicious heat and eat dishes from Sooki & Mimi. Each of their options serves four guests. Quantities are limited so be sure to order early! Order deadline is February 8.

Wrecktangle Pizza:

Multiple locations

Get take and bake pizzas and wings for the Super Bowl. Pick-up on February 11 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.