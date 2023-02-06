Super Bowl parties in the Twin Cities
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Find game day eats and Super Bowl watch parties throughout the Twin Cities.
Earl Giles Restaurant and Distillery:
- Minneapolis
- $45 per person
Watch the big game high above the distillery floor. Earl Giles is opening up the mezzanine for a Super Sunday party. All-you-can-eat pizza, two complimentary cocktails, in-game drawings for prizes, and 3 large TVs to watch the game or the commercials.
Luce Line Brewing:
- Plymouth
- Free general admission
Luce Line Brewing will raffle tickets with each pour and have a drawing at the end of each quarter. Two pours and a pizza are offered for $25.
NE Moose Bar and Grill:
- Minneapolis
- General admission
NE Moose Bar and Grill is hosting a watch party starting at 5:30 p.m. They are featuring a dine-in special of 10 wings for $10.
O'Shaughnessy Distilling Co.:
- Minneapolis
- Free event, but reservations are suggested.
A fan-favorite favorite signature cocktails, the Birroni, will be on special for $10. Two flavors of delicious Smoked Chicken wings will also be offered. Try them either with a Keeper’s Heart Maple glaze or Honey Buffalo for a special game day treat.
Park Place Sports Bar:
- St. Paul Park
- General admission
Head to Park Place for 25 HDTVs, food, beer, and shots. Party starts at 4 p.m. Prize drawings during the game.
Punch Bowl Social:
Enjoy the game from a VIP lounge, and watch the game with a view of Punch Bowl's projector screen. Your VIP ticket includes a buffet and two drink tickets per person. Drink ticket options include beer, wine, and well drinks only. All alcohol purchases are 21-plus only.
General admission tickets are also available. GA tickets do not guarantee seating, so arrive early to find a seat.
Super Bowl take-out specials
- Minneapolis
Wings, pulled pork, and great sides including pasta salad are all take-out options at Fare Game.
- Multiple locations
Fogo de Chao is offering a variety offering to-go options or order meats by the pound from their Butcher Shop to fire-roast at home. Get free delivery on all To-Go Orders on 2/12 with code: FREEDELIVERY or get 10% off all Catering Orders on 2/12 with code: CATERING10. Conditions apply.
- Minneapolis
Enjoy the Sooki Bowl with delicious heat and eat dishes from Sooki & Mimi. Each of their options serves four guests. Quantities are limited so be sure to order early! Order deadline is February 8.
- Multiple locations
Get take and bake pizzas and wings for the Super Bowl. Pick-up on February 11 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.