Things to do Super Bowl week in Los Angeles

The Super Bowl is returning to Los Angeles for the first time in nearly 30 years, and there is much more going on in the city than just the big game.

Here's a look at different events in and around Los Angeles leading up to Super Bowl LVI.

Events in Los Angeles Saturday, Feb. 5

Super Bowl Experience presented by Lowe's

The Super Bowl Experience gives you the opportunity to get autographs from your favorite players, take pics with the Vince Lombardi Trophy, test your skills in interactive NFL games and more. Click here for a full list of Super Bowl Experience attractions.

Time: 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: LA Convention Center

Price: Ticket prices start at $20, kids 12 and under are free

Click here for ticketing and more information.

Events in Los Angeles Sunday, Feb. 6

Events in Los Angeles on Thursday, Feb. 10

Athletes in Art "Art and NFTs Exhibit" charity event

You might have picked it up from the name of the event, but this charity function features athletes who are also artists. The guests include former NFL player Ed White, pro baseball player Arnie Costell, Kevin Lynch and Jeffery Stephenson. The money raised at the event benefits local charities.

Time: 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: LAND YACHT STUDIO, 525 Venezia Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291

Price: Ticket prices are $50 for general admission and $100 for VIP

Click here for ticketing and more information.

Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest: Halsey/Machine Gun Kelly

Time: 8 p.m.

Location: Crypto.com Arena, 1111 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA, United States, 90015

Price: Ticket prices start at $50

Click here for ticketing and more information.

'Babes and Ballers' Super Bowl Party

The ‘Babes & Ballers’ Big Game Event in Hollywood will have a special DJ set by Lil Jon, appearances by the Los Angeles Rams’ Cheerleaders and is hosted by Pro Football Hall of Famers Terrell Davis and Warren Moon along with former Raider Head Coach Hue Jackson. The party will have a cash bar, various music artists, as well as silent and live auctions. 100% of auction and 10% of ticket sales benefit charities Hounds and Heroes and Scholastic Sports America.

Time: 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Location: Academy LA, 6021 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90028

Price: Ticket prices start at $125

Click here for ticket information.

Events in Los Angeles Friday, Feb. 11

Shaq's Fun House

Shaquille O’Neal is hosting Shaq's Fun House at The Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall. The event is is Shaq’s personal live event platform that pairs an over-the-top VIP music festival with a larger-than-life carnival experience. What organizers are calling a "one-of-a-kind event" that is open to the public, allows fans to partake in the fun. There will be music performances by Lil Wayne, Zedd, Diplo, DJ Diesel and more. Past attendees to Shaq’s Fun House include Patrick Mahomes, Adam Levine, Rob Gronkowski, Jamie Foxx, Dak Prescott, Reggie Bush, and dozens of other stars.

Time: 8 p.m.

Location: The Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall, 665 W Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90007

Price: Ticket prices start at $249.99

Click here for ticketing and more information.

Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest: Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani

Time: 8 p.m.

Location: Crypto.com Arena, 1111 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA, United States, 90015

Price: Ticket prices start at $50

Click here for ticketing and more information.

Daughters of Legends Super Bowl Launch

Calling all sneakerheads! This event is for you. This fundraiser raises money for the Daughters of Legends to support their causes and the Daughters of Sports mission. The event promises to include star-studded live performances by Robyn Charles, Country vetern singer Deanna Wheeler, and more. It will also have a live NFT auction, cannabis and cigar lounge, body massages, body rolling, and face beauty treatments. Celebrity guests who are confirmed to attend are NFL Hall of Fame's Jim Brown and Lawrence Taylor, and players like Brian Jordan, Anthony Davis and Vince Young.

Location: Sneakertopia LA, 6081 Center Drive, Unit 222, Los Angeles, CA 90045

Price: Ticket prices start at $350 plus fees.

Click here for ticketing and more information.

2022 Off the Field NFL Wives Association Charity Fashion Show

Held annually during Super Bowl weekend, the 21st annual event will support the HollyRod Foundation. The 2022 Off the Field NFL Wives Association Charity Fashion Show will be hosted and produced by Santa Monica Place.

Time: 2:30 p.m.

For tickets, go to offthefieldpwa.org/fashionshow

Super Bowl Cruise 2022

Carnival Cruise Lines is hosting a Super Bowl cruise that sails out of Long Beach. The cruise departs on Friday, Feb. 11 and returns on Monday, Feb. 14. According to Carnival, Saturday will have an NFL jersey rally aboard the ship during a fun day out at sea, Sunday will have a Super Bowl watch party, before returning to Port of Long Beach on Monday.

Price: Prices for two people begin at $500 for an inside cabin, with oceanview cabins on sale for $650 for the pair.

Click here for more information.

Super Bowl Drone Show

For two nights on Friday, Feb. 11 and Saturday, Feb. 12, the NFL will conduct its first-ever Super Bowl Drone Show. Each night will consist of three shows per night starting at 7 p.m., 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Each show is 10 minutes long. The drone show will be 600 ft wide x 400 ft tall and will showcase 500 drones. Spectators will be able to see the show one mile out from the Los Angeles Convention Center. The show’s launch pad will be positioned on top of West Side Convention Center rooftop.

Time: 7 p.m., 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Location: Los Angeles Convention Center, 1201 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90015

Price: Free

Events in Los Angeles Saturday, Feb. 12

The Big Game Block Party

Moment Entertainment is hosting what they are calling the "biggest block party west of the 405" at The Victorian in Santa Monica. This event will host 20 different LA DJs, food trucks and special guest surprises.

Time: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: The Victorian, 2640 Main Street, Santa Monica, CA 90405

Price: Free with RSVP on Eventbrite

Click here for ticketing and more information.

Super Bowl LVI Lollipop Brunch party

Held at the Station1640 nightclub in Hollywood, the Lollipop Brunch party will have DJs spinning hip hop and R&B hits.

Time: Brunch from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Day Party from 4:30 to 8 p.m.

Location: Station1640, 1640 North Cahuenga Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90028

Price: Ticket prices start at $20.

Click here for ticketing and more information.

FanDuel Party

FanDuel, the online sportsbook, is hosting a party on Saturday with live performances by Ludacris and Wiz Khalifa. Watch your favorite athletes and celebs compete head-to-head all night long in various sports. Attendees will also get a free shot at $200,000 in prizes by predicting the winners of each matchup. Celebrity competitors include Joe Montana, Anthony Anderson, Michael Irvin, Terrell Owens, Lexi Kaufman, and more. This event is 21+ to attend.

Time: Doors open at 4 p.m., show starts at 5:30 p.m.

Location: Magic Box LA, 1933 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90007

Price: Free

Click here for ticketing and more information.

Super Bowl Fashion Experience

The fashion show put on by Diamond in the Rough Fashion Shows & Mr. Carlyle under Dime Management will showcase fashion from around the country. The show consists of independent designers showcasing their latest collections. The fashion show is hosted by Singer/Songwriter Kiki Michelle.

Time: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Astroetic Studios, 224 E. 11th St., Los Angeles, CA 90015

Price: $25

Click here for ticketing and more information.

NAAB Radio Super Bowl LVI Party Live in Hollywood

This Super Bowl party will have live performances, celebrity guests, a true red-carpet experience, delicious drinks and food. "Live DJs and performing artists will get the party bumping with hip-hop, R&B, and afrobeat hits while drinks flow from the fully stocked bar. Celebrities and A-listers make appearances at this mixer," the organizers said.

Time: 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Location: Taglyan Complex, 1201 Vine St., Los Angeles, CA 90038

Price: Ticket prices start at $150

Click here for ticketing and more information.

Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest: Green Day & Miley Cyrus

Time: 8 p.m.

Location: Crypto.com Arena, 1111 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA, United States, 90015

Price: Ticket prices start at $79

Click here for ticketing and more information.

2022 Maxim Super Bowl Party

The Maxim Big Game Experience 2022 is for the high-roller's coming into town, since ticket prices begin at $1,000. Artists set to perform include Curtis "50 cent" Jackson, Tiesto, Loud Luxury, DJ Vice and more. Guests will be immersed in a high-end, 1980s retro-futurism-themed environment that transforms LA’s City Market. The event is held annually wherever the Super Bowl is being held, and is known to have notable celebrities, athletes, influencers, and executives from all walks of life in attendance to celebrate the intersection of sports, fashion, art, and music.

Time: 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Location: The City Market of Los Angeles, 1057 S. San Pedro Street, Los Angeles, CA 90015

Price: Ticket prices start at $1,000

Click here for ticketing and more information.

Events in Los Angeles Sunday, Feb. 13

"Players Tailgate" event hosted by celebrity chef Guy Fieri

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri will be partying in Los Angeles during Super Bowl 56 weekend returning as host of The Players Tailgate event just prior to the big game. The 2,000 person event, benefiting Operation BBQ Relief, is a foodie’s paradise with top-ranked chefs, celebrities and pro athletes all celebrating the Big Game Weekend in Los Angeles.

Time: 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Location: The grounds of the Hollywood Park Casino property that borders SoFi Stadium, in the parking lot. 3883 W Century Blvd, Inglewood, CA 90303

Price: $875

Click here for ticketing and more information.

Angel City Market: Super Bowl LVI Market and Viewing Party

Head to Angel City Market in Inglewood to watch Super Bowl LVI in the market's outdoor viewing area with dining and drinks. The pre-game market features 60+ exclusive small business vendors and some music our live DJs. There will also be outdoor games, a photo booth, and the experience is pet and family-friendly.

Time: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Angel City Market, 10903 South Inglewood Avenue, Inglewood, CA 90304

Parking: Free GA Parking available at Lennox Middle School

Price: $1 unless you pre-register. All kids under the age of 16 are free. All seniors above the age of 65 are free. All locals from Inglewood & Lennox are free (must show proof of residency).

Click here for to pre-register and for more information.

The Big Game Sunday Football Party

The Victorian in Santa Monica is hosting the "Westside's biggest Game Day Sunday" will three levels of non-stop football party action. There will be over 20 TVs to watch the Rams take on the Bengals, giveaways, and food and drink specials.

Time: 12 p.m.

Location: The Victorian, 2640 Main Street, Santa Monica, CA 90405

Price: Entry is FREE with or without a ticket. A $25 ticket can be purchased as a food and beverage special.

Click here for ticketing and more information.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.