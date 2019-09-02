Sunday marked another State Fair attendance record, overall record well within reach

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Only 104,722 people have to walk through the State Fair gates Monday to break the overall Fair attendance record in 2019.

This is after yet another record-breaking day of State Fair attendance Sunday, which saw 245,243 people participate in the festivities.

Overall, a total attendance of 1,941,811 has been reported with one more day to go.

Only 58,189 people will have to walk through the gates Monday in order to eclipse the 2 million-person mark.

In each of the last two years, more than 171,000 people attended Labor Day at the fair. If the same number of people attend Monday, 2019 will be the most-attended State Fair in history.