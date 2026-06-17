Anoka County employees awarded Medals of Valor after saving suicidal man

The Brief Two Anoka County employees intervened when a man tried to shoot himself at Coon Lake Beach Park. County officials are recognizing their efforts by awarding them medals of valor. The man was placed on a medical hold after he was subdued, with criminal charges pending, authorities say.



The Anoka County Sheriff's Office is recognizing two county employees for "extraordinary courage" by awarding them Medals of Valor after they stopped an armed, suicidal man at Coon Lake Beach Park last month.

Suicidal man saved by Anoka County employees

Local perspective:

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office said that two transportation division employees, Benjamin Hyland and Matthew Brisson, were doing routine work when they noticed a man "struggling to exit his vehicle and appearing to need assistance" on May 19.

When the two employees approached to help, the man pulled out a handgun and placed it in his mouth while making statements about hurting himself, authorities say.

Hyland and Brisson then "physically restrained the man in an effort to prevent him from pulling the trigger," according to the sheriff's office, and a struggle ensued.

Authorities say a shot was then fired into the nearby woods during the struggle, but Brisson disarmed the man while he and Hyland continued to restrain him until law enforcement arrived.

The sheriff's office said when Deputy Waldera arrived, the suicidal man violently fought and attempted to disarm the deputy before he was subdued and detained.

That man was then placed on a medical hold and criminal charges are currently pending, authorities say.

Hyland and Brisson were each awarded the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office Medal of Valor, which officials say is one of the highest honors awarded for acts of heroism.

What they're saying:

Anoka County Sheriff Brad Wise praised the bravery of the Anoka County employees, sharing the following statement:

"What Benjamin Hyland and Matthew Brisson did that day goes far beyond what anyone would expect. These two men ran toward danger, risking their own lives to save someone else’s. Their courage and selflessness are nothing short of remarkable.," stated Sheriff Brad Wise praising their bravery.

Their boss, Anoka County Chief Officer, Transportation & County Engineer Joe MacPherson added, "We are incredibly proud of Benjamin and Matthew. The bravery and compassion they demonstrated during such a traumatic event speak powerfully to their character and genuine commitment to helping others."