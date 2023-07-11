Styx coming to Mystic Lake in October

article

Set and open course to Mystic Lake, because Styx will be sailing into town.

The '70s rockers with years of hits and touring under their name, are playing the Mystic Showroom at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14.

Touring with the band this year is James Young and Tommy Shaw on lead vocals and guitar, Chuck Panozzo on bass and vocals, Todd Sucherman on drums, Lawrence Gowan on lead vocals and keyboard and Ricky Phillips on bass, guitar, and vocals.

Tickets start at $49 and go on sale Friday, July 14, at 10 a.m.