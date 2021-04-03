Stylish 82-year-old woman inspires the internet with virtual church outfits

article

La Verne Ford Wimberly has attracted national attention for wearing her Sunday best despite her church holding service virtually amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since March 2020, and for 52 weeks, the 82-year-old retired educator donned her most stunning outfits just to watch the service from Metropolitan Baptist Church in Tulsa from her home on Zoom. Each week, she posted a selfie on her Facebook page along with a devotional message.

Wimberly started the trend to uplift spirits during the lockdown.

"I decided to take a selfie of myself and post it to my church members on Facebook and just kind of offer words of encouragement," Wimberly told FOX Television Stations on Saturday. "That if we continue to believe in ourselves, network together, trust in God, keep the faith then we will be okay."

La Verne Ford Wimberly

Each outfit was extraordinarily color-coordinated with a matching hat. She also said watching a virtual service in casual clothes wasn’t an option.

"I like dressing up first of all," she continued. "And then I did not want to get in the habit of just, kind of being disheveled and not looking my best. I wanted to continue to be motivated to always look my best no matter what’s going on in my life."

Wimberly said she received a lot of feedback from people thanking her for her inspiration.

"It’s amazing, and I still cannot believe that I’m getting all this attention," she said.

Wimberly ended her Sunday selfies in March 2021 as places of worship began to welcome back parishioners. She said her church has yet to hold in-person services but plans to do so in the coming weeks. She’s not sure if she will resume her Sunday selfies.

La Verne Ford Wimberly

Wimberly said she got her sense of style from her mother and her female teachers during her junior high school years.

"They were always dressed fashionably and coordinated, and I always thought that when I became grown and adult and all, I was going to dress just like them," she said.

Wimberly’s husband died in 2009, but she thought about what he would say about her newfound and sudden fame.

"He’s probably laughing and thinks it’s all very funny as well," she said.

Wimberly remains very active in the community, serving on several boards, and is an active member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

This story has been reported from Los Angeles.

