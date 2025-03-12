Students worry Hamline University may cut MFA in creative writing program

The Brief Hamline University students are anxious as the school considers discontinuing a creative writing program in St. Paul. The program has just under 50 graduate students. Students started a petition to save the program.



Hamline University students fear the university’s MFA in creative writing program is in danger.

Creative writing program in jeopardy?

What they're saying:

Students told FOX 9 their program’s leaders tipped them off: Interim leadership at Hamline has made a recommendation to start the process of sunsetting the MFA in creative writing program.

This semester, about 42 graduate students are studying for the MFA.

On Wednesday, several of them were concerned about what they believe is an uncertain future for the program.

"It feels very nerve-racking," undergraduate student Elena Laskowski told FOX 9. "It makes me very worried for the students that will be coming after me."

"I think we all just feel very passionate and protective of this program that means so much to this community, means so much to Hamline, [and] means so much to the students," graduate student Kayla Knowles said. "It’s heartbreaking. This is our community."

"It’s not just the impact on the students. It’s also the impact on the library community in Minnesota," graduate student Lisa Brodsky finished. "It’s not just a program. It’s a community of writers."

Now, a group on campus has created a petition calling on the university to delay its decision, until after its interim school leadership is replaced by a person serving in a long-term capacity.

Hamline University responds

The other side:

Hamline University sent FOX 9 a statement on Wednesday:

"At this time, no decision has been made to discontinue the MFA in Creative Writing program. The review process remains ongoing."