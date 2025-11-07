New streaming this weekend: Edmund Fitzgerald documentary

The Brief A new documentary about the Edmund Fitzgerald, which sank 50 years ago in Lake Superior, is available to stream this weekend. The documentary focuses on the few people who have seen the ship since it sank. This comes as historians and experts continue to debate why it sank.



The anniversary of the sinking of the Edmund Fitzgerald is next week, and a new FOX 9 documentary on the few people who have seen the Edmund Fitzgerald since it sank in Lake Superior is available to stream this weekend.

Watch this weekend: Edmund Fitzgerald documentary

Watch now:

The documentary, "Gales of November: Diving the Edmund Fitzgerald," premiered on FOX 9 on Nov. 5, and is now available on-demand on YouTube, FOX LOCAL on your TV and your phone, and in the player above.

In this documentary, you will hear from the few people who have seen the Edmund Fitzgerald since the ship sank in Lake Superior 50 years ago. As historians and experts continue to debate why the ship sank, the answers could still be found in the wreckage…but there likely will never be another dive.

What else is streaming this weekend?

Dig deeper:

FOX 9 has several other worthwhile documentaries to stream this weekend, all available on-demand on YouTube and FOX LOCAL. Among them:

3M PFAS documentary

A FOX 9 documentary tells the inside story of how 3M contaminated the world’s blood and water. Video depositions exclusively obtained by the FOX 9 Investigators reveal what company executives said under oath. Watch it above or on YouTube here.

Minnesota North Stars documentary

How can Minnesota, the State of Hockey, lose a professional hockey team? This documentary pieces together what prompted the Minnesota North Stars to relocate to Texas in 1993 through interviews with former players, team employees and fans. Watch it above or on YouTube here.

Big picture view:

Here's a look at other new shows and movies that are streaming this weekend on other channels: