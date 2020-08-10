Storms drop up to 5.53 inches of rain on Twin Cities metro in 24 hours

article

Storms dropped up to 5.53 inches of rain on the Twin Cities metro in the last 24 hours, according to the National Weather Service.

NWS said its office in Chanhassen, Minnesota reported 5.53 inches of rain, with 2.82 inches falling after 1 a.m. Monday.

The storms brought hail, some baseball-sized, and took down trees and power lines.

Hail near Montrose, Minnesota. (Bill Doms / FOX 9)