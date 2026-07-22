Stillwater hospital fined over $15K for improperly disposing of infectious waste

The Brief The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency fined Lakeview Memorial Hospital over $15,000 for improperly disposing of infectious waste. MPCA says the hospital failed to follow Minnesota law for properly disposing of untreated infectious waste. In addition to paying the fine, the hospital has submitted a plan to prevent future incidents.



The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) fined Lakeview Memorial Hospital in Stillwater over $15,000 for improperly disposing of infectious waste.

What we know:

According to the MPCA, last December, a waste management facility notified the MPCA after finding infectious waste in one of their loads. The waste contained liquid blood and other blood-contaminated items. A contractor from the agency conducted an investigation.

The investigation found that the hospital failed to comply with state law by properly separating, labeling, and storing its untreated infectious waste before sending it to the waste management facility.

As a result, the hospital has agreed to properly dispose of untreated infectious waste and submit a detailed prevention plan, along with paying the fine.