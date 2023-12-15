21-year-old woman missing from Stearns County since July: Sheriff

article

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office is requesting help finding a missing young woman who may be in the Twin Cities.

Kaitlyn Hohman, 21, was reported missing from the City of Eden Valley, approximately 90 miles east of the Twin Cities, after she last contacted her family around July 27.

"This is an investigation; however, efforts to locate Ms. Hohman have been unsuccessful as of this date," said the sheriff’s office in a statement Friday, adding it has "concern for [her] safety."

The sheriff’s office believes she may be in the Twin Cities area, specifically the Bloomington area.

Hohman is 5-foot-2, weighs 125 pounds, and has blue eyes. Authorities say she is known to wear a wig and shared a picture with Hohman having purple-gray hair.

Anyone with information about Hohman’s whereabouts is requested to contact the sheriff’s office at 320-251-4240 or submit a tip to their website here.