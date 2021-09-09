Stearns County children found after alert issued for family
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday four children authorities had been searching for since Saturday have been found.
The sheriff’s office said the children were found in St. Cloud and officials have spoken with both their parents.
An alert was issued for the family over the weekend because authorities were concerned for the children’s welfare.
A prior investigation showed they had been in South Dakota and North Dakota in the previous days.
The investigation is ongoing.
