Oak Park Heights PD squad car rear-ended by alleged drunk driver on Hwy. 36

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Oak Park Heights
FOX 9
Oak Park Heights squad car crash article

An Oak Park Heights police squad car was involved in a crash with an alleged drunk driver on Highway 36 overnight.  (FOX 9)

OAK PARK HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating after a police squad car was struck by an alleged drunk driver on Highway 36 in Oak Park Heights overnight.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Hwy. 36 near Stillwater Boulevard. The State Patrol said an Oak Park Heights police officer was slowing down on the highway to respond to a call for service when they were rear-ended by another driver.

An Oak Park Heights squad car was struck by an alleged drunk driver on Highway 36 overnight, sending the officer and occupants of the other vehicle to the hospital.

The police officer and the occupants of the other vehicle, a Pontiac Grand Prix, were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Grand Prix, a 26-year-old from Wisconsin, is believed to have been driving drunk at the time of the crash, the State Patrol said.

The crash remains under investigation. 