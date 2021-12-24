Oak Park Heights PD squad car rear-ended by alleged drunk driver on Hwy. 36

article

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating after a police squad car was struck by an alleged drunk driver on Highway 36 in Oak Park Heights overnight.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Hwy. 36 near Stillwater Boulevard. The State Patrol said an Oak Park Heights police officer was slowing down on the highway to respond to a call for service when they were rear-ended by another driver.

The police officer and the occupants of the other vehicle, a Pontiac Grand Prix, were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Grand Prix, a 26-year-old from Wisconsin, is believed to have been driving drunk at the time of the crash, the State Patrol said.

Advertisement

The crash remains under investigation.