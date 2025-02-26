State investigators find more maltreatment at Lino Lakes Assisted Living

The Brief A man with dementia left Lino Lakes Assisted Living and later died from cold exposure. At the time, the facility was supposed to check on the resident every two to three hours. However, the state says facility staff did not realize their resident had left the building until a neighbor discovered him outside. The identity of the man has not been released.



The Minnesota Department of Health said that earlier this month, staff at Lino Lakes Assisted Living failed to supervise a resident with dementia who needed safety checks every two to three hours. That person ultimately left the building and died from cold exposure.

In a State Rapid Response Investigative Public Report, the Office of Health Facility Complaints says the death was caused by neglect, and the facility is responsible.

The incident occurred on a day when the temperature outside was between -14 and -8 degrees.

It’s unknown how long the man was outside. He was "dressed in long pants, a light jacket, a shoe on one foot, and a sock on the other."

Ultimately, a neighbor discovered him and alerted his caretakers. He was rushed to a hospital, but his body temperature was just 82 degrees, and he was in critical condition.

Hospital records show he had hypothermia, frostbite, a collapsed right lung, and trauma on the left side of his forehead; and died 11 days later in the hospital.

Lino Lakes Assisted Living’s history of maltreatment

The backstory:

In 2022 and 2023, Lino Lakes Assisted Living facility had seven substantiated complaints of neglect.

Then, last July, FOX 9 reported on a whistle-blower lawsuit. The facility’s then-director of nursing accused it of covering up a patient’s death.

On Wednesday, Halunen Law said the litigation has since been resolved.

What they're saying:

Lino Lakes Assisted Living sent FOX 9 this statement:

Lino Lakes Assisted Living is committed to upholding residents’, families’ and team members’ health and wellness. The community, which is under new management, is aware of the Minnesota Department of Health’s investigation and findings and Lino Lakes Assisted Living is cooperating with state health officials. Our team offers our deepest condolences to our beloved community member’s family and friends. To remain compliant with HIPAA and our community privacy policies, we are unable to make any additional comments at this time.