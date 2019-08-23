State Fair provides unique opportunity for researchers to learn about Minnesota

People from all across the state will make the trek to Falcon Heights to visit the state fair this year.

Last year, more than 2 million people visited, and researchers at the University of Minnesota are hoping to hear from some of them.

Mixed in with all the magic of the fair is some science. Teams of researchers from the University of Minnesota use the state fair to learn about Minnesotans of all different backgrounds.

From surveys to activities for kids, information gathered here will have an impact long after Labor Day.

"This allows researchers to recruit hundreds of people in one day. This is really important stuff that’s happening and that’s going to make a difference for the world and the future."

Dozens of different research projects will be happening in the Driven to Discover buildings during the 10 days of the fair. The schedule changes every day and some studies are here for multiple days.

