Standoff between shooting suspect, SWAT teams in north Minneapolis ends

A standoff between SWAT teams and a suspect on near Broadway Avenue West and Irving Avenue North ended after several hours Tuesday.

The SWAT teams were searching for a suspect who they believe shot someone in the area.

Police say the responded to a report of a shooting in the area around 8:45 a.m. On scene, they found an unresponsive man who was transported to the hospital where he is currently in critical condition.

Investigators say it appears the victim and suspect knew each other.

Witnesses told police the suspect fled into a building in the area. The building was evacuated and all of the residents are accounted for. At this time it is unknown if the suspect is still in the building. Police have a perimeter set up and are actively searching for the suspect.

A standoff between the suspect and police ended around 1:50 p.m.