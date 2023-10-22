Video shows confrontation between protesters and driver at Palestinian support rally in Mpls

A rally in Minneapolis to support Palestinians, as war wages on between Israel and Hamas, was met with a confrontation on Sunday as a car drove through a group of protesters.

Protesters were rallying along the Irene Hixon Whitney Bridge, the pedestrian bridge that runs over I-94 in Loring Park, during the early afternoon when the trouble began. Along with staging a protest on the bridge, some protesters were blocking traffic along streets that run along the bridge: Hennepin and Lyndale avenues.

Police say they were alerted around 3:20 p.m. for "multiple reports of disturbances" connected to the demonstration.

A driver speeds away after a confrontation with protesters rallying in support of Palestinians (ZachforthePeople / Supplied)

Police say they learned that a vehicle had driven through the crowd of protesters. Video from protesters shows part of the incident.

After driving through the crowd, protesters chased after the driver, resulting in a faceoff at Lyndale Avenue north of Groveland Avenue. At that point, protesters catch up with the driver, who is stuck at a traffic light. Some protesters kick the man's vehicle before he backs up, drives over a median crosswalk, and speeds northbound towards Loring Greenway.

Police say there were no injuries as a result of the incident. Investigators are now reviewing what happened.

Officers say there were reports of gunfire during the protest. However, activists tell FOX 9 the shots may have been backfire from ATVs.