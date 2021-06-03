St. Thomas launches study abroad fund in honor of slain student

The University of St. Thomas is launching a fund to honor the adventurous spirit of the senior who was shot and killed in downtown Minneapolis last month.

Charlie Johnson was set to graduate in mechanical engineering just hours after he was gunned down. His sister instead walked at the graduation ceremony and accepted his diploma on his behalf.

Johnson had a love of travel, studying in New Zealand and Rome during college, according to the university. With the launch of "The Charlie Fund," donations will go toward helping other students achieve their study abroad dreams.

According to the university, Johnson's final entry in his sketchbook was a quote from quote from the philosopher Lao Tzu, "A good traveler has no fixed plans and is not intent on arriving."

