Expand / Collapse search
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM CDT until FRI 9:00 PM CDT, Benton County, Big Stone County, Central St. Louis County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Douglas County, East Becker County, East Otter Tail County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Kandiyohi County, Koochiching County, Lac Qui Parle County, Lake Of The Woods County, Mahnomen County, Meeker County, Morrison County, North Beltrami County, North Cass County, North Clearwater County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Pope County, Renville County, South Beltrami County, South Cass County, South Clearwater County, South Itasca County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Traverse County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County, Wilkin County, Yellow Medicine County
2
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 12:00 PM CDT until FRI 9:00 PM CDT, East Marshall County, East Polk County, Kittson County, Norman County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, West Marshall County, West Polk County

St. Thomas launches study abroad fund in honor of slain student

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 38 mins ago
University of St. Thomas
FOX 9

Slain St. Thomas senior honored with celebration of life service

Friends, family and classmates gathered inside the chapel of St. Thomas Aquinas in St. Paul on Memorial Day to honor the life of Charlie Johnson.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The University of St. Thomas is launching a fund to honor the adventurous spirit of the senior who was shot and killed in downtown Minneapolis last month.

Charlie Johnson was set to graduate in mechanical engineering just hours after he was gunned down. His sister instead walked at the graduation ceremony and accepted his diploma on his behalf. 

Sister walks graduation stage for University of St. Thomas student killed in shooting

The sister of a student at the University of St. Thomas walked the stage in his place Saturday after the young man was killed in a shooting in Minneapolis, hours before the graduation ceremony.

Johnson had a love of travel, studying in New Zealand and Rome during college, according to the university. With the launch of "The Charlie Fund," donations will go toward helping other students achieve their study abroad dreams.

According to the university, Johnson's final entry in his sketchbook was a quote from quote from the philosopher Lao Tzu, "A good traveler has no fixed plans and is not intent on arriving." 

For donation information, click here.