Minnesota lawmaker shootings: Vance Boelter in court Monday on state charges

The Brief Vance Boelter is due in court Monday afternoon as the Hennepin County Attorney's Office pursues state charges in the June 14, 2025 shootings of two state lawmakers and their spouses. Boelter pleaded guilty to federal charges and received two life sentences plus 40 years for the murders of Mark and Melissa Hortman, and the shootings of John and Yvette Hoffman. Boelter is facing eight state charges, including first-degree premeditated murder.



Vance Boelter will spend the rest of his life in prison after pleading guilty to federal charges in the June 14, 2025 killings of Melissa and Mark Hortman, and the shootings of John and Yvette Hoffman.

Now that the federal case is over, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office is pursuing state charges against Boelter. He is due in court for that case Monday afternoon.

Vance Boelter facing state charges

What we know:

Boelter faces eight counts in state court, including:

First-degree premeditated murder (Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman)

First-degree premeditated murder (Mark Hortman)

Attempted first-degree murder (Sen. John Hoffman)

Attempted first-degree murder (Yvette Hoffman)

Attempted first-degree murder (Hope Hoffman)

Attempted first-degree murder (Rep. Kristin Bahner)

Felony cruelty to an animal (Gilbert Hortman)

Impersonating a police officer

What they're saying:

In a news release, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty says: "While Mr. Boelter’s case has been in federal court, we have been preparing to prosecute him in state court. That time has arrived and Mr. Boelter will soon face accountability in a Hennepin County courtroom. The targeted political violence he committed was horrific. My thoughts are with Melissa and Mark’s family, as well as John, Yvette, and Hope, as the state prosecution moves forward."

Boelter gets life in prison

The backstory:

Boelter was sentenced to two life sentences plus 40 years in federal court after pleading guilty in the federal case last month.

Boelter admitted to gunning down Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, shooting Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette, and targeting their daughter Hope in a rampage in June 2025.

Dig deeper: Boelter would also face a life sentence if convicted on any of the first-degree murder counts. The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office says any state conviction wouldn't be subject to a presidential pardon. President Trump has previously shared conspiracy videos implicating Gov. Walz in the Boelter case, but has never indicated he would consider a pardon for Boelter.