Shelter-in-place issued in St. Peter for law enforcement situation

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The Brief A shelter-in-place has been issued for a neighborhood in St. Peter due to an ongoing law enforcement situation. Residents in the affected area should remain indoors until further notice.



A shelter-in-place has been issued for a neighborhood in St. Peter due to an ongoing law enforcement situation.

St. Peter shelter-in-place

What we know:

The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office issued a shelter-in-place for the Washington Terrace neighborhood in St. Peter due to an ongoing law enforcement situation.

Residents in the affected area should remain indoors until further notice. Please avoid the area and watch for official updates.

What we don't know:

Additional information will be shared as it becomes available.