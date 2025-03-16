St. Paul's St. Patrick's Day parade: Start time, parade route

The Brief St. Paul's St. Patrick's Day parade kicks off on Monday at noon. The parade runs along 5th Street between Rice and Mears parks. Minneapolis will host its own parade later in the day at 6 p.m. along Nicollet Mall.



On Monday, St. Paul will celebrate St. Patrick's Day by hosting its annual parade. Here's everything you need to know if you plan to head out for the festivities on Monday.

St. Patrick's Day parade in St. Paul

What to know:

The 2025 St. Patrick's Day parade kicks off Monday, March 17 at noon at Rice Park (5th Street and Market Street) and runs down 5th Street to Mears Park (5th and Sibley Street).

The street will close around 10 a.m. for staging. The Saint Patrick's Association, which puts on the parade, recommends visitors park in lots and ramps along Kellogg and north of 6th Street East.

What else?:

Along with St. Paul's parade, Minneapolis will host its own St. Patrick's Day parade at 6 p.m. on Monday.

That parade will kick off from 6th Street and Nicollet Mall and run along Nicollet Mall to 12th Street.

In St. Paul, the Landmark Center will host a St. Patrick's Day celebration, featuring Irish music, dancing, and food. The Landmark Center is located near Rice Park, near the parade start.

For other St. Patrick's Day events in St. Paul, you can click here.

Watch the parade live

What you can do:

If you can't make it out to the parade on Monday, FOX 9 will be live from the parade on FOX LOCAL starting at noon on Monday. You can click here to watch it live.

St. Paul's Irish roots

The backstory:

St. Paul has deep Irish roots dating back to the city's founding. Some of the city's first settlers were Irish soldiers from Fort Snelling. The city hosted Minnesota's first St. Patrick's Day parade back in 1851.

The city also hosts the Irish Fair each year in August.