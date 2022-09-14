St. Paul’s Mama’s Pizza says it will ‘never reopen for dine-in’ citing staff, prices

Mama’s Pizza, the beloved St. Paul pizzeria that has been open since 1964, announced via its Facebook page Wednesday it will now serve take-out only due to both staffing shortages and rising prices.

"Mamas will unfortunately never reopen for dine in," a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page read. "I can’t get good consistent help with just take out… With the majority of people now working from home, it has made it impossible to pay for the constant rising food costs. We will continue to do takeout pizza at the very least for as long as possible."

More than 600 comments replied to the post, both thanking them for years of service and offering to help find workers.

The post also thanked followers for their patronage, saying, "We had a good run and thanks for all the amazing memories I’ll cherish forever."