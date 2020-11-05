St. Paul's Ayd Mill Rd. to reopen Saturday with 3 lanes, bike lane

article

A 1.5-mile stretch of Ayd Mill Road in St. Paul that has been closed since August for construction will reopen Saturday with a new pedestrian and bike trail along the corridor.

The city of St. Paul announced the road will reopen at 7 a.m. Saturday to vehicle traffic from I-35E and Selby Avenue.

Ayd Mill Road in St. Paul will reopen to traffic Saturday morning after being closed for reconstruction since August. (City of St. Paul)

The new three-lane street design includes two southbound lanes, one northbound lane and the pedestrian and bicycle trail on the east side. The speed limit has been reduced to 35 miles per hour on the stretch of road.

Mayor Melvin Carter will be on hand to celebrate the reopening of the road at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Eleanor Graham Community Garden.

“Ayd Mill Road has challenged our city for over a generation,” said Mayor Carter in a release. “Reimagining this critical route as a complete street we can all use and enjoy demonstrates our community's commitment to our residents and our planet alike.”