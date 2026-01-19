St. Paul won't tow abandoned vehicles due to ICE arrests

The Brief The City of St. Paul is temporarily pausing the towing of abandoned vehicles due to ICE activities in Minnesota. Vehicle owners detained by ICE may have towing costs waived or reimbursed if they provide proof of ownership and detainment. Since the start of the surge, there have been reports of ICE leaving detainees' vehicles behind after arrests.



The City of St. Paul says it is temporarily pausing the towing of abandoned vehicles due to the ICE surge in Minnesota.

Abandoned vehicles pause

What we know:

The City of St. Paul announced the pause on Monday. The city says that due to recent federal immigration actions, it will pause towing for most reported abandoned vehicles on city streets.

For people who had their vehicles towed while they were detained by ICE, the city says it may waive or reimburse costs in some instances. However, the vehicle owner has to provide proof of ownership and detainment.

The backstory:

A St. Paul ordinance typically prevents vehicles from being parked in the same spot for more than 48 hours. Vehicles that are parked in the same spot for 48 hours without moving can potentially be considered abandoned.

FOX 9 has reported on incidents in which ICE has arrested individuals and left their vehicles behind. In its lawsuit against ICE, the State of Minnesota specifically highlighted reports of DHS agents leaving vehicles abandoned on public roads after arrests.