St. Paul trees vandalized again, 32 damaged along Shepard Road

The Brief St. Paul authorities are investigating after 32 recently planted trees were vandalized along Shepard Road. The trees were cut just a few feet from the ground, with their canopies left behind. A similar incident happened in November 2024, when 60 trees that had just been planted were destroyed, with some being thrown into the Mississippi River.



Big picture view:

St. Paul Parks and Recreation said 32 trees south of the Smith Avenue High Bridge were found cut just a few feet from the ground with their canopies left behind.

The discovery was reported on the morning of Friday, Oct. 24.

The trees were planted through a partnership with the local nonprofit, Tree Trust, last fall.

What's next:

Officials said they are working to determine the next steps for replacing the damaged trees, but no funding source has been identified.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the vandalism is asked to call the non-emergency police line at 651-291-1111.

St. Paul Parks and Recreation officials say residents can help grow and strengthen the city's urban canopy by watering recently planted trees on their boulevard or in their yards throughout the growing season and before the ground freezes each fall.

2024 St. Paul tree vandalism

The backstory:

A similar incident happened in November 2024 when 60 newly planted trees were destroyed, with some thrown into Mississippi River.

Those trees were planted over the MEA break by local high school students and were also funded by the local nonprofit Tree Trust.

Park officials said they were working with local law enforcement to learn more about the incident, which they said caused about $40,000 in damages.