60 newly planted trees destroyed, some thrown into Mississippi River in St. Paul

What we know

According to the St. Paul Parks and Recreation, 60 trees were destroyed and vandalized Shepard Road in the city overnight.

Officials say that several of the trees were thrown into the Mississippi River.

The trees were planted over the MEA break by local high school students with Tree Trust, a local nonprofit, to help green up the community.

Park officials said they were working with local law enforcement to learn more about the incident, which they said caused about $40,000 in damages.

What we don't know

There was no suspect information provided, and it is not known what led up to the trees being destroyed.

No arrests have been made.

What they are saying

"While we are disappointed in this act and the negative impact it has on the neighboring community and our urban forest, we are working closely with Tree Trust to determine next steps for replacing the damaged trees and will provide more information when it is available," St. Paul Parks and Recreation said in a post on social media.