St. Paul to reopen temporary road closures around three parks

By FOX 9 Staff
St. Paul
FOX 9
St. Paul, Minnesota, Phalen Park. Governor shuts down vehicle traffic to the parks to reduce congestion in the parks. (Photo by: Michael Siluk/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) ((Photo by: Michael Siluk/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images))

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The City of St. Paul will be reopening temporary road closures around three parks that were closed to allow more room for social distancing amid the pandemic.

On Sept. 8, the roads around Como Regional Park, Phalen Regional Park, and Cherokee Regional Park will reopen. 

In April as part of the stay-at-home order, officials temporarily closed vehicle traffic on East Como Lake Drive, East Shore Drive, Cherokee Heights and the southbound lane of Mississippi River Boulevard. This opened up more space for pedestrians and cyclists exercising around the parks.   

For now, there are no plans or funding in the works to continue the closures.