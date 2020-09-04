St. Paul to reopen temporary road closures around three parks

article

The City of St. Paul will be reopening temporary road closures around three parks that were closed to allow more room for social distancing amid the pandemic.

On Sept. 8, the roads around Como Regional Park, Phalen Regional Park, and Cherokee Regional Park will reopen.

In April as part of the stay-at-home order, officials temporarily closed vehicle traffic on East Como Lake Drive, East Shore Drive, Cherokee Heights and the southbound lane of Mississippi River Boulevard. This opened up more space for pedestrians and cyclists exercising around the parks.

For now, there are no plans or funding in the works to continue the closures.