St. Paul teachers set to strike on March 10

Teachers in St. Paul, Minnesota could strike on Tuesday, March 10 if they do not reach a new contract with the school district.

The St. Paul Federation of Educators informed its members that it filed an intent to strike notice with the district on Wednesday.

The union represents over 3,600 teachers, educational assistants and school staff members who work for St. Paul Public Schools. Members voted on Feb. 20 authorize a strike.

The two sides have been negotiating with the district since last May. The union wants increased pay and benefits as well as mental health teams in every building, more staff who speak different languages and lighter workloads for special education teachers.

“Strikes are scary for everybody and can have a financial impact on educators, too. But we are willing to make that sacrifice so students don’t have to,” SPFE President Nick Faber said in a statement. “St. Paul educators want our students and to have the resources they need. That’s not happening right now.”

SPPS Superintendent Dr. Joe Gothard said in a statement he is “extremely disappointed our educators continue down a path toward a strike,” but that the district is committed to negotiating with the union until they reach a new contract agreement.

“The reality is that St. Paul Public School is underfunded by more than $80 million from the State of Minnesota, including federal support for special education and related services,” Gothard said. “In addition, SPPS enrollment is down 2,000 students since the 2015-15 school year. Yet, we are offering wage increases in each of the two years in a new contract and we are proposing to invest more than $1 million into additional student support positions, including nurses, counselors and social workers.”

The superintendent said both sides have agreed to three additional mediation dates ahead of the planned strike. He said he is also requesting additional mediation that would include working through the upcoming weekend.

