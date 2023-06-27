St. Paul Special Olympian takes home gold in Berlin

For nearly five years, Matthew Krohn has put in three hours a day working at St. Paul Police Department (SPPD) headquarters and became a beloved member of their family.

Krohn, who is autistic, began competitive swimming ten years ago. He’s now 27 and has won a bunch of medals, including a gold in state competitions.

Last fall, he qualified for the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, Germany - one of only 133 U.S. athletes who’ll compete.

An update provided by SPPD tells FOX 9 that Krohn won first place in the 25-meter freestyle race in Berlin.

For SPPD, it’s an enormously proud moment after recognizing him with gifts to hand out before he headed overseas.

The entire department says it is proud of his accomplishment, and looking forward to welcoming him back.