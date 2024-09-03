St. Paul shooting leaves 3 teens injured on Labor Day

article

The Brief Police say three teenagers were shot in St. Paul on Monday night. The shooting happened on the 1000 block of Snelling Avenue North. No arrests have been made.



St. Paul police say three teenagers were injured in a shooting late Monday night.

What we know

The shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. on the 1000 block of Snelling Avenue North in St. Paul. Police say someone called 911 reporting that they had been shot in the leg, and when law enforcement arrived at the scene, they found a teenager with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The teenager was transported to Regions Hospital to be treated for his injuries. Police did not share his current condition.

Authorities say while officers were responding to the scene, two other teenagers showed up at area hospitals with gunshot injuries. One teenager sustained a gunshot wound to his neck, while another was shot in the leg.

Police say all three teenagers are expected to survive their injuries.

What we don’t know

Law enforcement is still working to determine what led to the shooting.

The exact ages of the victims are still being verified, but police said the preliminary information suggests two of the boys are 17 and one was 18 years old.

Police did not say exactly where the shooting had occurred or how close it was to the fairgrounds, as Monday was the final day of the Minnesota State Fair. According to Google Maps, the fairgrounds are a little more than a mile from the 1000 block of Snelling Avenue North.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 651-291-1111 and request to speak with an officer. As of Tuesday morning, no arrests have been made.